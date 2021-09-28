BBB Accredited Business
NBA YoungBoy on pace to unseat Drake as No. 1 on Billboard

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at...
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square in New Orleans. Rap artist NBA YoungBoy is among 16 people who have been arrested on drug and firearm charges in Louisiana’s capital city. Baton Rouge police say the 20-year-old rapper faces multiple drug charges following a gathering Monday night, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baton Rouge. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - YoungBoy Never Broke Again is on pace to dethrone Drake as the top artist on the Billboard 200.

YoungBoy’s “Sincerely Kentrell” is projected to sell a total of 135,000 to 155,000 units in its first week, making it the Baton Rouge rapper’s biggest debut yet and could be enough to break “Certified Lover Boy’s” three-week streak at the top of the charts.

YoungBoy’s 21-track record has no features and was released while he has been incarcerated in a St. Bernard Parish jail.

More: NBA YoungBoy lawyers uncover ‘Operation Never Free Again’

