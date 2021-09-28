BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans man arrested, accused of armed robbery with a shovel

Desmond Cooper, 39, was booked with armed robbery and other charges after New Orleans police...
Desmond Cooper, 39, was booked with armed robbery and other charges after New Orleans police said he took money from a man he beat with a shovel Monday (Sept. 27) in Hollygrove.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man stands accused of armed robbery, with his weapon of choice being a shovel, according to city police.

Desmond Cooper, 39, was booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and false imprisonment with a weapon after an incident Monday afternoon (Sept. 27) in Hollygrove.

According to the NOPD, Cooper was involved in a dispute with another 39-year-old man shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Leonidas Street. Police said in an initial incident report that after the dispute had apparently ended, Cooper struck the victim “multiple times” with a shovel.

Police said Cooper then robbed the other man of cash before barricading himself inside a residence. Cooper later surrendered and was arrested at the scene. The condition of the victim was not disclosed.

Cooper was to make his first court appearance Tuesday to determine whether a bond would be set and in what amount. If eventually charged and convicted of armed robbery, Cooper would face 10 to 99 years in state prison.

