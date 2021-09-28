New Orleans man arrested, accused of armed robbery with a shovel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man stands accused of armed robbery, with his weapon of choice being a shovel, according to city police.

Desmond Cooper, 39, was booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and false imprisonment with a weapon after an incident Monday afternoon (Sept. 27) in Hollygrove.

According to the NOPD, Cooper was involved in a dispute with another 39-year-old man shortly before 1 p.m. in the 3600 block of Leonidas Street. Police said in an initial incident report that after the dispute had apparently ended, Cooper struck the victim “multiple times” with a shovel.

Police said Cooper then robbed the other man of cash before barricading himself inside a residence. Cooper later surrendered and was arrested at the scene. The condition of the victim was not disclosed.

Cooper was to make his first court appearance Tuesday to determine whether a bond would be set and in what amount. If eventually charged and convicted of armed robbery, Cooper would face 10 to 99 years in state prison.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.