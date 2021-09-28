BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at the Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey. A New Orleans man is being heralded a hero after helping a woman deliver a baby on a plane. (AP Photo/Ibrahim Usta, File)(Ibrahim Usta | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WVUE) - A New Orleans man is being heralded a hero after helping a woman deliver a baby on a plane.

According to the man’s relative on Reddit, he was flying Turkish Airlines from Turkey back to New Orleans with a layover in Chicago.

“Somewhere over Denmark,” user Shellacr says, a woman went into labor and began asking for a doctor on board. “My uncle is a surgeon and has not done any Obgyn since medical school.”

“So he delivers the baby on the plane in one of the staff areas,” she continued. “Baby boy came out fine and so did the placenta afterwards. Mom doing great. Baby was crying initially but calm the rest of the way.”

A medical team was waiting for the flight to land in Chicago, according to the relative.

The original post was made Monday evening, Sept. 27 around 9 p.m. Photos of the man, an airline employee, and the infant were posted to Imgur.

