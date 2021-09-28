Used car prices climb 26 percent nationwide, but have soared 38 percent in New Orleans, study finds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Used car prices have climbed an average of 26.2 percent nationwide in the past year, but have soared 38.2 percent higher in New Orleans, a new study has found.

Demand for used cars has spiked over the past year, as supply chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a global shortage of microchips, reducing production of new vehicles. In evaluating the average used car prices, the study by the website iseecars.com analyzed 1.9 million used car sales in August against comparable data from August 2020.

The study ranked price increases for the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas by population, with Fresno-Visalia in California topping the list with a 36.9 percent price increase. Despite the higher percentage increase, the New Orleans metro area did not make the study’s official Top 50 list, because of a population size that ranked 52nd.

But when metro areas of any size were compared, the 38.2 percent price rise for the greater New Orleans area would rank as the fifth-highest in the nation, according to the website’s Julie Blackley. The average used car price in New Orleans rose $8,070 when comparing August 2021 sales to August 2020 sales.

The five types of used cars that saw the steepest price rise in New Orleans over the past year were:

Honda Civics, up $6,305 or 41.5 percent

Honda Accords, up $6,509 or 33.8 percent

Dodge Chargers, up $9,184 or 33.1 percent

Buick Encores, up $5,028 or 32.3 percent

Volkswagen Jettas, up $4,355 or 31.9 percent

