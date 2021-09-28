Zack: Rain chances return to the forecast

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After about a week of barely any clouds in the sky, the humidity is back and here come the rain chances.

For your Tuesday, showers and a few downpours will be possible especially as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will be held down in the low to mid 80s with the extra clouds and rain around. I’m going with a 50% coverage of rain for today as we should see some dry hours but many still are likely to get wet before the day is out.

Even higher rain chances coming for Wednesday as a weakness in the atmosphere swings by the area. Some of the rain on Wednesday could be slow moving and heavy at times so we will be monitoring that threat. The higher than normal rain chances stick around into Thursday before we dry out just a bit for the end of the week on into next weekend.

One thing to note is over the next seven days, I don’t see another fall front so we will remain humid with off and on rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Hurricane Sam continues to churn out over the open Atlantic. It will head harmlessly out to sea. Elsewhere we could see the formation of Victor and Wanda, the last two names on the list, out in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa. At this time of year though, they likely won’t make it across.

