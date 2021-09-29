Brother Martin beats Jesuit in 3OT
Sep. 28, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin opened Catholic League play with a thrilling victory over Jesuit in triple overtime, 20-14.
Torey Lambert ran in the winning score on the final play of the game to give the Crusaders (2-0) the victory. Lambert also threw a TD pass early in the game to Julian Oubre.
Jack Larriviere accounted for two scores for Jesuit. He rushed for a TD, tying things at 7-7. He also connected with Jace Larsen in overtime to make the score, 14-7.
Garrett Mmahat rushing TD knotted things up at 14-14 in the first overtime.
Jesuit dropped to 1-1 on the season.
