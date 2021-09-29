Bruce: Rainy skies with downpours through Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Likely rain today through Thursday. Rain with embedded downpours will cause some isolated flooding in low lying areas. Rain covearge today is at 70% and 60% on Thursday.

Thanks to the extra clouds and rain around, highs will be held in the low 80s.

Looking at tomorrow, expect rain chances in the 60% range. A weakness in the atmosphere has developed across our region and any type of daytime heating generates quite a bit of storm activity. It’s not until Friday that a surge of drier air will calm the atmosphere down for at least one day.

The drying trend doesn’t last long, as more rain and storms are on the way for the weekend. Maybe by the middle of next week we could get another cool front down to the Gulf Coast to clear this mess out of here.

Hurricane Sam keeps churning as a major hurricane over the open Atlantic. It’s heading out to sea. Two other disturbances off the coast of Africa continue to be monitored for tropical development. If we get those two disturbances named, we will be out of names for the season and move to the supplemental list.

