Dancing elsewhere: Big Easy freestyle dancers prepare as global competition in NOLA relocates to Memphis

Despite the relocation, artists from New Orleans will still compete and be featured while raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.
Despite the relocation, artists from New Orleans will still compete and be featured while raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.(Red Bull)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVUE) - Due to Hurricane Ida, a global freestyle dance competition that was supposed to be held in New Orleans will now take place in Memphis on Sun., Oct. 10. Despite the relocation, artists from New Orleans will still compete and be featured while raising money for Hurricane Ida relief.

The Dance Your Style contest is a global street dance competition presented annually by Red Bull to bring together the best in hip-hop, house, waacking, popping, krumping, locking, jookin, and more. This year’s event will celebrate the vibrant dance scene of Memphis and the artists, movers, and creators who have contributed to the city’s legacy within street dance and will also include the New Orleans talent and performances originally slated.

Freestyle competition, which will take place at the Railgarten music venue, includes no planned choreography and no judges. Winners will be chosen purely on audience reaction.

New Orleans will be represented in the competition by dancers Sohlid Gold, Evidence and Sheik Winn.

Of the performances of the night, New Orleans’ own HaSizzle, the King of Bounce, and New Orleans collective LA Mix will entertain the crowd.

The event will be hosted by New Orleans Artist-Entrepreneur-Producer Pell and Memphis artist and dancer Myles Yachts.

At the request of the New Orleans dance community, proceeds of ticket sales will be donated to Hurricane Ida relief organized by MaCCNO (The Music & Culture Coalition of New Orleans).

Since 2012, the Music and Culture Coalition of New Orleans (MACCNO) has been organizing, elevating, and advocating with New Orleans’ musicians, artists, traditional culture bearers, and other members and allies of the cultural community.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis qualifier is open to the public and doors open at 4 p.m. CT. Tickets are available for purchase here.

For those unable to attend, the qualifier will be available to watch and vote via official live stream partner Caffeine. For more information about the Memphis qualifier, see here and be sure to follow @RedBullDance on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

