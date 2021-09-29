Debris collection could take 3 months in Jeff. Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish officials say debris pickup could take another three months, and they urge residents to do more when it comes to getting debris removed from their yards.

If you don’t follow the rules, officials say debris collection trucks could pass you up.

Parish officials say they are making progress, but they need the public’s help. Like most of Southeast Louisiana, debris piles line the streets of old Jefferson and residents are frustrated.

“They made a pass down the street, they filled it up and left and never came back,” said John Wood of Metairie.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says DRC, the contracted debris collector, is supposed to make three passes in each zone.

Parish leaders say it’s important that residents separate vegetation, from construction debris, and white goods such as refrigerators and appliances.

“It’s different trucks picking up and they’re going to different landfills,” said Sheng.

Sheng says trucks will pass your home up if you don’t separate debris piles but some residents say that’s tough to do.

“We separated it out originally, but once construction begins, the construction workers might not put it where it is supposed to go,” said Wood.

Sheng says the debris contractor has already picked up tens of thousands of square yards of material, but she says this debris could still be on the streets come Christmas time.

“They thought three months, but they picked up a half-million yards,” said Sheng.

“That’s a whole ‘nother pile of issues. Animals could nest in there for three months,” said Wood.

Though his house has been totaled, and debris lines the streets, Wood says he’s not moving.

“If you go anywhere it will be something else. I have friends in Louisiana,” he said. “You pick your poison.”

Wood says he survived Katrina, and he’ll survive Ida too.

Jefferson Parish waived permit fees for residents who are rebuilding. They say you do not need a permit for roof, siding, soffit, or fence repairs, but you will need one for just about anything else.

