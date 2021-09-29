BBB Accredited Business
Dirt bike crash claims the life of a Buras teen

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURAS, La. (WVUE) - A dirt bike crash on LA 23 near Perino Road in Buras claimed the life of a 17-year-old, according to Louisiana State Police.

Eden Serpas was killed shortly after 8 p.m. heading south on LA 23 in the left lane. A 2019 Dodge Ram pickup also traveling south rear-ended the bike, which did not have a working tail lamp.

Serpas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She suffered serious injuries which she succumbed to at a nearby hospital two days later.

The driver of the Ram was not injured.

