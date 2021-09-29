BBB Accredited Business
FEMA opens disaster recovery center at New Orleans’ main library

FEMA is opening a temporary disaster recovery center to assist Hurricane Ida survivors at the...
FEMA is opening a temporary disaster recovery center to assist Hurricane Ida survivors at the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library, the agency announced Wednesday (Sept. 29).
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FEMA is opening a temporary disaster recovery center to assist Hurricane Ida survivors at the main branch of the New Orleans Public Library, the agency announced Wednesday (Sept. 29).

FEMA specialists will be on site to assist affected Louisiana residents Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and on Friday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The center will be closed on Sundays.

The center will be on the first floor of the main branch of the city’s library, which is at 219 Loyola Ave.

Other FEMA disaster recovery centers remain open in other parts of the state. For locations and hours of operation, the agency recommends visiting the FEMA DRC Locator found here on the FEMA website. Locations can also be found on the FEMA app by selecting Disaster Resources and clicking on “Talk to FEMA in Person.”

All centers operate under COVID-19 precautions, requiring properly worn masks from both FEMA specialists and those seeking their assistance registering for federal disaster relief.

