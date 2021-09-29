BBB Accredited Business
Folgers coffee ‘The Best Part of Waking Up’ jingle is up for sale on National Coffee Day

The famous coffee jingle, “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup” is up for sale.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WVUE) - According to TMZ, the famous coffee jingle, “The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup” is up for sale.

The bidding started this week at $63,000 and so far there have been 16 bids and now it’s entering the final stages over at the Royalty Exchange.

The jingle has earned Folgers a total of $38,164 since 2011. More than half of that has come in the past two years, so this is definitely an investment for whoever wins this.

The winning bidder will own the songwriter’s share of public royalties and get paid anytime the song is used in commercials, TV, movies, satellite radio, and public streaming.

The bid is currently at $70,700 and will wrap up on Thursday. Plus, it’s National Coffee Day, no better way to market this.

