BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV star Joshua Duggar.(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Monday also denied motions to suppress all statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was in custody, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

He is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.

Duggar has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

The motions to suppress evidence say investigators took Duggar’s cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present. The cellphone was seized while authorities executed a search warrant at a used-car dealership run by Duggar in November 2019.

The government contends Duggar was never placed in custody when the search warrant was being served, and that he voluntarily chose to talk with investigators.

Duggar’s lawyers argued in their motion to dismiss that the government failed to preserve evidence that could have helped Duggar’s defense. Brooks denied that motion on Monday.

Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Kenneth Gleason
Convicted killer Kenneth Gleason commits suicide in Angola prison cell, officials say

Latest News

Bottlenecks are at the heart of inflation and getting worse in some cases, the Fed's Jerome...
Powell: Inflation is longer lasting than anticipated
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated
The Baton Rouge Police Department has announced a 4:00 p.m press conference on the Nevaeh Allen...
BRPD announces press conference on Nevaeh Allen investigation
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge is taking up Jamie Spears' request to terminate the...
Critical hearing in Britney Spears conservatorship battle
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees