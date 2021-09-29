BBB Accredited Business
Kim Mulkey leads first LSU practice

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - First-year LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey held the first practice of the season.

The practice took place in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in front of fans.

“I have been on the floor with them six times, two hours each time. I think it’s too early to give my assessment of returning players and new players, but I can tell you during those six practices that we had, I saw young people that wanted to do good. They wanted to impress me. They played hard,” said Mulkey.

LSU will open up the season on November 9 at 11:00 a.m. against Nicholls.

The Tigers will have two exhibition games which will both be free for fans to attend. LSU is scheduled to host Langston on October 30 at 2 p.m. and Loyola on November 4 at 6 p.m.

Multiple former players, including the Washington Mystics’ Theresa Plaisance, attended Wednesday’s practice. Other former players that were at practice included Shanece McKinney, Quianna Chaney, Rakell Spencer and Ayana Mitchell.

“To have them come to practice speaks volumes” Coach Mulkey explained, “The history at LSU in women’s basketball speaks for itself.”

The first practice had a heavy emphasis on defensive rotations, crashing the defensive glass, getting out on the fast break, and transitioning into a half-court offense.

The practice concluded with the Tigers matching up in halfcourt five-on-five.

