BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Krewe of Boo set to return in October, mayor says

Krewe of Boo
Krewe of Boo
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fun returns this fall with the major announcement that Krewe of Boo is set to roll once again this October, according to a statement issued today by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

“I am happy to approve the Krewe of Boo parade, rolling once again in New Orleans this fall,” said Mayor Cantrell. “In consultation with our public health leadership team, I am allowing this event to move forward and will be keeping a close eye on how it unfolds. This is a step towards the return of Mardi Gras next spring. What happens next depends on what we do right now! Our people have worked hard to blunt the spread of the Delta variant, and that hard work created an environment where it’s safe for the Krewe of Boo to roll.”

Given the ongoing pandemic conditions, the Krewe of Boo will require all riders and members of marching groups to be vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID test in order to participate in the parade.

Krewe of Boo, scheduled for Oct. 23, will be the first parade to roll through New Orleans since the pandemic shutdowns first began in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Nevaeh Allen
WATCH LIVE: Police give update on death, disappearance of Baton Rouge toddler
Drier by Friday
Rain continues Thursday
Florida man captures gator with trash can
Wild video shows Florida man capturing gator in trash can
Florida man captures gator with trash can
Florida man captures gator in trash can