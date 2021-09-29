BBB Accredited Business
LSU 3.5-point favorites over Auburn

LSU has covered the spread in back-to-back games. (Source: Chris Parent)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU enters their contest with Auburn as more than a field goal favorite. The Bayou Bengals were installed as a 3.5-point favorite over Auburn.

LSU is 3-1 overall and 2-2 against the spread. Coach Orgeron’s crew has covered the number in back-to-back games.

Auburn is also 3-1 overall and 2-1 against the spread. Their matchup against Alabama State had no line. Auburn has failed to cover the spread in their last two matchups against Penn State and Georgia State.

Auburn won last year’s matchup, 48-11.

