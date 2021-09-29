BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for vehicular homicide following Morgan City crash

Juan Tapia-Guiterrez, 40, was arrested after police received a call concerning a vehicle crash...
Juan Tapia-Guiterrez, 40, was arrested after police received a call concerning a vehicle crash on Highway 182 near Aycock Street just before 8 p.m.(Morgan City PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT
MORGAN CITY, La. (WVUE) - Following a crash Tuesday night in Morgan City, a man has been arrested driving drunk and crashing into a utility pole and parked vehicles on private property; killing the passenger riding with him.

Juan Tapia-Guiterrez, 40, was arrested after police received a call concerning a vehicle crash on Highway 182 near Aycock Street just before 8 p.m.

Tapia-Guiterrez and the passenger were brought to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger later succumbed to his injures. The passenger’s identification is currently being withheld until notification to the next of kin.

Investigators suspected driver impairment and obtained a blood sample for toxicology from the driver Juan Tapia-Gutierrez.

Tapia-Gutierrez was later released from the hospital and placed under arrest by the Morgan City Police Department and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and vehicular homicide.

