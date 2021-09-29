TJ Finley makes his return to Baton Rouge on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - TJ Finley made the tough decision this past summer to leave LSU for Auburn. The Ponchatoula native made it clear, he harbored no ill willl to the Purple and Gold.

“LSU will always have a place in my heart. I fulfilled a childhood dream by starting a few games in Tiger Stadium. Like I said, was a childhood dream. There’s no bad blood. LSU knew this was what was best for, and they supported me in my decision. I can’t wait to see them October 2,” said TJ Finley in late May.

Finley could be making his big return to BR as the starting quarterback for Auburn. He orchestrated the game-winning drive against Georgia State.

“First of all, TJ came and talked to me like a man in my office. He didn’t want to leave, he was crying. LSU meant a lot to him and I knew that, but it was a decision that was made that was best for him and so he left. He looks like he’s doing well so we wish him the best, not obviously against us, but hey, TJ’s always going to be a part of our family. He’s from Ponchatoula, he’s got a great family, so hey, after the game we’re going to shake hands. Just like us playing Cody, it’s family, but once we compete, we compete,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin has yet to name a starter for Saturday. Bo Nix was pulled in the second half in favor of Finley against Georgia State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.