Two suspects wanted for Independence area shooting

Razion Florant, 18, and Kerry Watkins, 42, are both wanted for aggravated battery.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Two suspects are wanted for a shooting that injured two victims on Mandella Road on Monday, according to information provided by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Razion Florant, 18, and Kerry Watkins, 42, are both wanted for aggravated battery.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

Sergeant Detective Bridges is the lead detective on this case and can be reached at 985-902-2014.

