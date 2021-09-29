Zack: Stormy pattern settles in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - How quickly things change in the weather around here, as we went from sunny and beautiful to stormy really fast.

More storms are on the way Wednesday, with a good 70 percent rain coverage expected. Some of those storms will be on the heavy side, so be on the lookout for street flooding at times today. With all the extra clouds and rain around, highs will be held in the low 80s.

It doesn’t get much better Thursday, as I’m carrying a 50-60 percent rain coverage in the forecast. A weakness in the atmosphere has developed across our region and any type of daytime heating generates quite a bit of storm activity. It’s not until Friday that a surge of drier air will calm the atmosphere down for at least one day.

The drying trend doesn’t last long, as more rain and storms are on the way for the weekend. Maybe by the middle of next week we could get another cool front down to the Gulf Coast to clear this mess out of here.

Hurricane Sam keeps churning as a major hurricane over the open Atlantic. It’s heading out to sea. Two other disturbances off the coast of Africa continue to be monitored for tropical development. If we get those two disturbances named, we will be out of names for the season and move to the supplemental list.

