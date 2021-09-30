BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities said three firefighters are in critical condition after an explosion at an apartment complex in Dallas.

Five other people, including another firefighter, were injured but have been released from the hospital following the Wednesday morning blast.

The firefighters were responding to a reported natural gas leak when the explosion occurred.

A two-story apartment building, which had 10 units, partially collapsed.

Authorities say all residents of the building have been accounted for.

The building was torn down later Wednesday because of safety concerns but an investigation into the explosion continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

A man threw an incendiary device into the Travis County Democratic Party office building.
Flag-wearing man throws Molotov cocktail into county Democratic HQ in Austin
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19