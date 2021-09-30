6 nursing home patients who died in Ida evacuation identified
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six nursing home patients who died in the evacuation to a warehouse in Tangipahoa have been identified by officials.
Fifteen patients evacuated to the warehouse died in total. Seven of those deaths have been classified as storm-related.
Six of those storm-related victims have been identified as:
- Sharon French, 59
- Timothy Porter, 52
- Thomas Becnel, 77
- Randolph Blankenship, 61
- Catherine Williams, 75
- Donald Uzee, 84
Nearly 850 nursing home patients were evacuated to a warehouse before Hurricane Ida. Residents described deplorable, inhumane conditions at the facility.
Four people died while in the shelter. Three more died after the evacuation.
