Bayou parishes get assistance from Dallas native in Ida recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lacey Doiron spends her days since Ida making sure her community gets what it needs.

“We’ve been there for weeks and It’s exhausting, it’s a . . .It’s humbling, is very humbling to do for our community,” Doiron said.

While the building that housed Lighthouse Worship Center in Galliano is destroyed, the membership and other volunteers live up to the name as a beacon in hard-hit Lafourche parish.

“Just trying to give hope back,” said Doiron. Even as she deals with the same devastation. “My whole entire family’s houses have been destroyed.”

Yet she spends afternoons delivering meals and supplies to others. The deacon of Lighthouse also reached out to a Dallas woman looking for a way to help.

“She has gone above and beyond what any normal person would be doing, but she and her close network down there at Lighthouse have just been, I mean just relentlessly working every day,” said Tiffany Hankla.

Hankla said she needed to find a way to help the Bayou Region.

“I’m such a small person, but I think people saw the passion in. What I was trying to do and they knew that if they started bringing supplies to my house, even though I’m in Dallas, they knew that I would get it down there.”

So far Hankla has helped raise $12,000 in cash and more than $5,000 in supplies for the region mostly through Lighthouse. Now she’s reaching out as an ambassador.

“This is just too big for the Bayou to handle by themselves. They need help. They need FEMA trailers and that is what I’m trying to do is get a megaphone down there. They need help. They are desperate,” said Hankla.

Doiron agrees.

“We need help you know we need help here because we are exhausted. We are running thin. We can’t do it all you know we’re only. So big, you know when we only have so many people helping.”

She says housing like FEMA campers or even a mass shelter nearby is the greatest need to bring back their community.

