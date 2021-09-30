BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: More spotty storms-Drier Friday and Saturday

Warm-Muggy Showers Likely
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More spotty showers and a few storms with a downpour or 2. There’s plenty of moisture to work with that will stick around into the weekend. Expect to be in and out of showers through the day today. Friday into Saturday we will see fewer showers but still a few in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start out in the 70s with highs rising into the 80s by the afternoon. Sunday into Monday, higher rain chances move in with an although weak but drier air mass moves in by Tuesday.

In the tropics Sam continues to remain strong and Victor has formed near the African coast. Neither storm will threaten the Caribbean or the US.

