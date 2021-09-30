Bruce: More spotty storms-Drier Friday and Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More spotty showers and a few storms with a downpour or 2. There’s plenty of moisture to work with that will stick around into the weekend. Expect to be in and out of showers through the day today. Friday into Saturday we will see fewer showers but still a few in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start out in the 70s with highs rising into the 80s by the afternoon. Sunday into Monday, higher rain chances move in with an although weak but drier air mass moves in by Tuesday.

Here is a look at a 3pm this afternoon snapshot. Not everyone gets rain but spotty showers & a downpour or 2 possible. Drier skies move in Friday into Saturday. Not totally dry but fewer showers. Sunday-Monday will see higher rain coverage before a weak cool front arrives Tues. pic.twitter.com/YJJYW8VLbS — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 30, 2021

In the tropics Sam continues to remain strong and Victor has formed near the African coast. Neither storm will threaten the Caribbean or the US.

