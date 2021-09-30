BBB Accredited Business
DOTD announces upcoming Green Bridge closure in Orleans Parish

The closures begin at 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 1 until 5 a.m., at 9 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 8, and at 9 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 11.(St. Bernard Parish)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces an upcoming bridge closure on the Intracoastal Waterway Gulf Outlet (IWGO) Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge, on LA 47 in Orleans Parish.

The closures begin at 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 1 until 5 a.m., at 9 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. on Fri., Oct. 8, and at 9 p.m. on Mon., Oct. 11.

This closure is necessary to allow crews to perform a topographic 3D scan and survey of the IWGO Bridge in preparation for a future project to rehabilitate this historical bridge. Motorists are advised to use the alternate detour on LA 39 to I-10 or U.S. 90 to I-10.

From the Interstate the detour routes are as follows:

I-10 Eastbound to LA 39 (North Claiborne) Avenue I-10 Westbound to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39     I-610 Eastbound to LA 3021 (Elysian Fields Avenue) to LA 39  DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To hear the latest information from your parish officials visit:

https://www.youtube.com/c/stbernardparishtelevision

