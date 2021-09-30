FOX 8 DEFENDERS: Where is COX Communications?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One New Orleans business owner reached out to the FOX 8 Defenders saying he is about to go on unemployment if the internet is not restored.

Within five minutes of meeting Don Fearn, owner of Mid-City Auto Title & Insurance, customers were knocking on the door. Without internet or cable connection, he’s having to turn away business to his competitors because he simply cannot serve them.

“We have a VPN tunnel because it has to be very secure because we transfer titles, renew drivers licenses and all that type of stuff, and issue license plates on the spot, which we can’t do since the storm,” said Fearn. “It’s basically put us out of business. And the frustration is I’m still paying payroll, just with no income.”

And he said time is running out.

“I put them [read: my employees] on notice the other day. I said if COX doesn’t get this straightened out soon, we’re gonna have to go on unemployment,” said Fearn.

He said he has called the company many times and each time, he received very limited updates.

“We did have an appointment yesterday. I sat here and nobody showed up,” he said.

In a statement, Cox Communications said:

We continue to work on restoring services to customers as fast as we can. Restoring internet and other Cox services is a top priority.

Services to the majority of customers in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes are fully restored. Jefferson Parish customers, with the exception of Waggaman and Lafitte, have services restored. Cox is still working in the hardest hit areas of St. Charles Parish to repair fiber infrastructure near Destrehan and Luling.

Customers can get more information and updates at Cox.com.

But for Judy Capellan, manager at El Paso Mexican Grill in Metairie, her restaurant is open for customers except she is still without cable and internet. And it’s been weeks.

“I called them many many times. And my last call was last week. Friday I believe. And every time they gave me a date and a ticket number, nobody showed up. No call. No show. No email,” she said.

Capellan said she is frustrated and she’s losing business. Without an internet connection, they can barely run credit cards without having issues. Also, the restaurant cannot take phone orders, online orders, or entertain by having the ‘big game’ on TV.

“Honestly they’re not very organized at this point. They’re losing control about their situation. I’m gonna go to another direction,” she said. “I already have another company.”

Back at Mid-City Title, Fearn is hoping services are restored this week.

“I would love to be back in business tomorrow afternoon,” he said. But it may be time to ditch COX for another company.

A spokesperson for Cox Communications could not provide any additional information Wednesday night on restoration efforts.

If you’ve got a consumer issue, call the FOX 8 Defenders staffed with volunteers from the National Council of Jewish Women at 1-877-670-6397, or fill out our online complaint form.

