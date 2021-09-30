Harvey pastor arrested, accused of raping young girl

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A pastor from Harvey is behind bars after deputies say he raped and inappropriately touched a girl over the course of four years.

Dolhman Brown, 58, was booked on Sept. 24 on suspicion of first-degree rape and sexually battery, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Brown was a pastor at First Emmanual Baptist Church.

Officials say the first reported incident took place in 2016 when the girl was around 9 years old.

Officials say the victim told a relative about the abuse in 2020, but the relative didn’t believe her. She later went to a hospital and revealed the abuse to a doctor, which led to authorities conducting an investigation.

