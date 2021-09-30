BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hawaii’s Kilauea eruption creates fiery show; visitors flock to summit

Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.
Kilauea visitors watch the volcanic eruption Wednesday evening.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - After a months-long pause, Kilauea is once again erupting at its summit, sending up fiery fountains as high as 100 feet and flooding the floor of Halemaumau Crater with lava.

Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge, said the eruption started about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday and that lava is confined within the crater, KHNL reported. At this time, there are no threats to any buildings or nearby communities as the eruption is within Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park.

However, officials said that volcanic gas and heavy vog could become a concern as the eruption was sending up thick plumes into the air. Officials also warned of rocks and tephra getting blasted from the crater as well as Pele’s hair, which are tiny strands of fiberglass floating in the air.

Hon said the eruption Wednesday had a “very rapid onset.”

“It is completely confined in Halemaumau,” he said. “Lava is basically flooding the bottom of Halemaumau at this time, but there is no real high fountaining that can be seen outside of the caldera.”

Hawaiian Volcanoes National Park spokeswoman Jessica Ferracane said the park service was already seeing a rush of spectators on Wednesday evening — and was bracing for big crowds Thursday.

“We’re excited, but we’re also cautious,” she said.

With Kilauea now erupting, here’s what you need to know for your trip to the summit

“It’s pretty unreal,” said one visitor at the park Wednesday night.

“We just came visiting and surprisingly it was going off. So we just stopped by to check it out.”

The eruption came after a day of increased activity at the volcano.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Hon said, earthquakes increased then migrated to the summit. They picked up again around noon Wednesday, prompting the Hawaii Volcano Observatory to raise the alert level to orange.

And then at 3:20 p.m., the alert level was raised to red when an eruption was confirmed.

“We were working on an announcement. We were going to red when the eruption started,” Hon said.

He said it’s not clear how long the eruption will last, but added that in the past 60 years or so eruptions within the caldera have typically lasted less than a year.

The last eruption at Kilauea ended in May after an explosive start five months earlier. During that eruption, about 11 billion gallons of lava erupted into the crater.

Read the coverage of the 2020 Kilauea eruption.

A 2018 eruption of Kilauea was by far the most destructive in modern history, spewing lava into lower Puna and destroying entire communities.

Officials stress the current eruption is at the summit and poses no immediate danger to area residents.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea’s Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US