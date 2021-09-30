BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder

43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the...
43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Rose Scott, whose partially-clothed body was found Dec. 12, 2011, in a wooded area off the east end of University Parkway.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By WWSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A man suspected of a 2011 murder walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and confessed to the crime, deputies said.

According to WWSB, 43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Rose Scott, whose partially-clothed body was found Dec. 12, 2011, in a wooded area off the east end of University Parkway.

An autopsy revealed she was strangled and dumped in that location for several days before she was found by a passerby.

At the time, detectives followed up on numerous leads and questioned Moulton, who denied any involvement in her murder. Deputies lacked enough evidence to link him to the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Over the past few years, detectives continued to search for new information but were unable to develop a clear suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, Moulton walked into the sheriff’s office and told deputies he was responsible Scott’s murder. Moulton told investigators he killed her in a fit of rage and provided other details about the case that were never released to the public.

He also stated his reasons for confessing. He told detectives he had since “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.”

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1
Adrianna Griffin has been located, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old girl in Alabama