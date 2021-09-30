BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Plenty of moisture around to fuel showers

Moisture sticks around into the weekend, but a front on the way for late Sunday will bring...
Moisture sticks around into the weekend, but a front on the way for late Sunday will bring drier air for the start of next week.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few areas of patchy fog around to start the day on Thursday. There’s plenty of moisture to work with that will stick around into the weekend. Expect to be in and out of showers through the day today. Friday we will see another round of rain as well and that continues into the weekend. Temperatures will start out in the 70s with highs rising into the 80s by the afternoon.

In the tropics Sam continues to remain strong and Victor has formed near the African coast. Neither storm will threaten the Caribbean or the US.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

