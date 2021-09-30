BBB Accredited Business
OBJ: “There are obviously plenty of things I can work on and clean up”

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during a drill at the team's...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham’s first game back was just that: a good start.

The Browns star receiver knows he has much more to accomplish.

“I like that I just played. I never got too high and never got too low,” OBJ said Thursday. “There are obviously plenty of things I can work on and clean up. That is what we do. We come here, we watch the film, reevaluate ourselves, see what can get better and you work on that for the week.”

Beckham Jr. caught 5 passes for 77 yards in the win over Chicago and admitted he was “exhausted” afterward in his first game back from ACL surgery.

The Browns visit Minnesota Sunday, a game you can see only on 19 News at 1 p.m.

Tailgate 19 kicks the day off at 11 a.m. and don’t forget to flip over to CW 43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

