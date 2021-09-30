BBB Accredited Business
Ravens are the underdog on the road in our “Bet of the week”

Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s only five teams in the NFL with an undefeated record. The Denver Broncos are in that number.

But let’s look a little closer at those wins. Denver beat the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets. The combined record of those three teams, 0-9. Yep, not a single win between the three of them.

I understand you can only play who’s on your schedule, but the Broncos record is a little deceiving.

This week, Denver’s schedule get’s a little tougher with the Ravens in town. Baltimore enters the contest with a 2-1 record.

Their wins came against the Chiefs and Lions. Yes, Detroit is winless, and Baltimore needed a miracle kick to survive, but the Ravens were undermanned in the game.

Baltimore was without four defenders, including two starters due to COVID, and they still won in the Motor City.

The oddsmakers installed the Broncos as a 1-point favorite in this matchup. Denver is 3-0 against the spread, and homefield advantage played into the Broncos being a favorite.

But, the Ravens are riding a two-game winning streak, and they possess the electrifying Lamar Jackson. Baltimore looks good in this spot as a 1-point underdog.

Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson's plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
