Shaquille O’Neal on Kyrie Irving, ‘Get him outta here’

FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica,...
FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Shaquille O’Neal is fed up with Kyrie Irving, he made some comments about the star during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” show this week.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,...
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)

Irving has been under fire for reportedly not getting his COVID-19 vaccine as the pandemic continues, and he’s in danger of having to miss every home game this season.

Shaq was asked how he feels about Irving’s vaccination status if he was a player on the Nets. He said he would demand the Irving be traded.

“I would go upstairs and say get him up outta here,” Shaq said. “We can win with a two-punch and a great shooter and some rebounders, like we’ve got. Get his a– up out of here. Now every day I’m gonna have to answer questions about him and what he’s doing … get his a– up outta here.”

Listen to the interview here:

