Teen found shot to death in Slidell apartment complex, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Police say they are investigating the shooting death of a teenager found dead in a Slidell apartment complex.

Tacolby Burton, 18, was found shot to death along the rear fence line of the Canterbury House Apartments on 301 Spartan Drive after police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Slidell Police detectives are at the very early stages of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.