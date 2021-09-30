BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Infant thrown from Louisiana bridge identified by coroner; funeral set
FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in...
Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is working with Sen. Joe Manchin on a way forward with...
Pelosi: Manchin and I have 'shared values'
This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9