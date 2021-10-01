BBB Accredited Business
Adele teases a possible new album ‘30′ with billboards

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the...
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele saluted Emma Stone and "Moonlight's" Oscar wins by giving thumbs up in an Instagram photo on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT
(WVUE) - Fans erupt on social media, as pictures appeared on Adele’s fan pages of billboards with the number “30″ appearing in different cities on Friday, reported by Billboard.

This is suggesting her new album will be called “30″ as all her albums were named after the age she wrote them. The photos from fan pages were pictures taken in Dubai and another one in Ireland.

Adele’s albums have followed a numerical pattern, her first album, ‘19,’ her sophomore album, ‘21,’ and then her last album from 2015, ‘25.’

Fans also noticed the Twitter activity of Adele’s friend Jedidiah Jenkins, an author, liking posts about the mysterious billboards.

Could Adele finally be releasing the follow-up to her previous album “25″ as fans hoped before the pandemic?

