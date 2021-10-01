Adele’s teases a possible new album ‘30′ with billboards

(WVUE) - Fans erupt on social media, as pictures appeared on Adele’s fan pages of billboards with the number “30″ appearing in different cities on Friday, reported by Billboard.

This is suggesting her new album will be called “30″ as all her albums were named after the age she wrote them. The photos from fan pages were pictures taken in Dubai and another one in Ireland.

Adele’s albums have followed a numerical pattern, her first album, ‘19,’ her sophomore album, ‘21,’ and then her last album from 2015, ‘25.’

Fans also noticed the Twitter activity of Adele’s friend Jedidiah Jenkins, an author, liking posts about the mysterious billboards.

Could Adele finally be releasing the follow-up to her previous album “25″ as fans hoped before the pandemic?

