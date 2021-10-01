Bruce: A 50/50 weekend upcoming as rain chances increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and warm and humid conditions. rain chances will be low in the 20% range. As we head into the weekend, rain chances ramp up to 30% Saturday and 60% Sunday as a front moves in early next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. It still looks pretty good for Friday night football tonight
Southeasterly winds will keep our moisture levels up and allow for rain chances to increase into Saturday. Scattered storms build through the weekend with a wave of energy pushing into the area. Sunday could bring significant rainfall ahead of the next low pressure system pushing in towards the beginning of next week.
