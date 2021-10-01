Bruce: A 50/50 weekend upcoming as rain chances increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and warm and humid conditions. rain chances will be low in the 20% range. As we head into the weekend, rain chances ramp up to 30% Saturday and 60% Sunday as a front moves in early next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. It still looks pretty good for Friday night football tonight

As we head into the weekend, we start with a few spotty showers with lower coverage at 20-30%. As we get into Sunday, rain chances rise to 60-70%. Spotty late morning into the afternoon. We stay warm and muggy until Tuesday as finally a front will drop humidity and rain chances. pic.twitter.com/JUWo8b61W3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) October 1, 2021

Southeasterly winds will keep our moisture levels up and allow for rain chances to increase into Saturday. Scattered storms build through the weekend with a wave of energy pushing into the area. Sunday could bring significant rainfall ahead of the next low pressure system pushing in towards the beginning of next week.

