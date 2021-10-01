BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A 50/50 weekend upcoming as rain chances increase

Wet weather late weekend
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and warm and humid conditions. rain chances will be low in the 20% range. As we head into the weekend, rain chances ramp up to 30% Saturday and 60% Sunday as a front moves in early next week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 70s. It still looks pretty good for Friday night football tonight

.

Southeasterly winds will keep our moisture levels up and allow for rain chances to increase into Saturday. Scattered storms build through the weekend with a wave of energy pushing into the area. Sunday could bring significant rainfall ahead of the next low pressure system pushing in towards the beginning of next week.

