Deputy-involved shooting in Marrero

JPSO is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Marrero.
JPSO is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Marrero.(WVUE FOX8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JPSO is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Marrero.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Fourth Street and Avenue G shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to JPSO, they had responded to several incidents in reference to thefts and burglaries in different businesses. In one of the locations, a green truck tried to use a toe strap to break into one of the businesses, which caused the strap to break.

An officer spotted a vehicle with the broken tow strap on the Westbank Expressway hanging from the back of the vehicle. When the officer tried to get the suspect to pull over he put the vehicle in reverse and struck one of the police units, causing injury to the deputy.

During the pursuit, several officers shot at from different locations with the suspect ramming his vehicle.

Officers were able to catch up to the assailant and arrest him. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

