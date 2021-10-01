BBB Accredited Business
Fight breaks out in front of Brian Laundrie’s family home between protestors and neighbor

A fight broke outside of Brian Laundrie's family home on Wednesday evening between protestors...
A fight broke outside of Brian Laundrie’s family home on Wednesday evening between protestors and a very angry neighbor.(WWSB)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WVUE) - A fight broke outside of Brian Laundrie’s family home on Wednesday evening between protestors and a very angry neighbor, reported by Newsweek.

In a viral video, a neighbor is seen walking towards protestors yelling after he claimed they were on his property.

See video here:

“You ain’t no f― sleuth. “You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don’t care, but you come on my property again, I’m going to f― beat your a–,” the neighbor said.

Another protestor yelled back at the neighbor saying he’s going to call 9-1-1.

“You’re going to prison,” the male protestor yelled.

The angry neighbor shows the two protestors pictures of them he took on his phone saying, “That’s not you right there?”

The video goes on showing one of the protestors yelled back at the neighbor saying, “You’re going to jail...you just assaulted me on camera.”

According to the North Port Police Department, the neighbor was arrested later that evening and charged with battery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

