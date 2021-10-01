BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the week” preview: Karr at St. James

Head coach Robert Valdez and St. James host Karr.
Head coach Robert Valdez and St. James host Karr.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in 2021, the St. James Wildcats will host a game. Due to the damage from Hurricane Ida, St. James opened the season with three road games. The Wildcats, they won all three. The goal post are still being repaired, and the concession stand needs some fixing before Friday’s game. But most importantly, football is back in Vacherie.

“Football is so important to our community. I’m so grateful for our parents, administration, and our community as a whole. Because getting back to football, got us back to normalcy. A lot of these kids, when they leave here they got to still go back and face reality of what’s going on at home. I still have to find a way to get the fence up at the Valdez estate. We’ve always had a lot of tradition here. Football is something we always treasure here very, very well. It was a mission to get back to playing,” said Robert Valdez.

St. James will finally play their first home game of the season, and it’s a big one. They’ll host Edna Karr, who’s won four state titles in the last five years.

“You know it’s a heck of a home opener. In lieu of everything that we went through. This will be our first home game of the season. It’s a sign of strength and recovery, then we got to play those guys. But it’s good. It’s good football. Coach Brown and the Karr program is one to model from and learn from, discipline to coaching. It’s not just talent, it’s everything that comes with it. Just to get on the field with them, iron sharpens iron. We’re going to get better from it, no matter what,” said Valdez.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

