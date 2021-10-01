BBB Accredited Business
McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal...
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 24-21. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, spoiling Urban Meyer’s Ohio return.

Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals (3-1) overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit.

Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer coached Ohio State to the 2014 national championship. He was born in Toledo, grew up in Ashtabula rooting for the Bengals, went to college at Cincinnati, played safety for the Bearcats, got his first coaching job at nearby Saint Xavier High School in 1985, and has two sisters who still live in the area.

