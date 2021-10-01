New Postal Service changes are in effect; customers react

A resident drops mail into a U.S. Postal Service mailbox. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents headed into a post office in Mid-City on a day big postal service changes took effect.

The U.S. Postal Service implemented what it calls new service standards for First-Class mail and periodicals and some mail will take longer to arrive at its destination.

Steve Pyke had just walked out of the post office when he reacted to the news.

“I use the post office all the time. I think I must be one of the few people who write letters now,” said Pyke.

USPS says it is increasing time-in-transit standards by one or two days for mail that is traveling longer distances.

Essie Romine says she uses postal services often.

“I do packages a lot because I’ve got children in different places, so I send off packages a lot and I send off this,” Romine stated.

Others like Larry Brown is not concerned.

“I just have a package I have to deliver, you know, I come here maybe once every few weeks, so I’m not a frequent flyer so to speak,” said Brown.

In a press release, American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein criticized the changes calling them a “step backward for the Postal Service.”

Further, Dimondstein said, “The people deserve the prompt, reliable and efficient mail service promised under the law. Postal workers are proud to serve our communities every single day. We believe management’s response to months of poor performance should be to improve service and regain the public’s trust, instead of this focus on moving the goalposts and slowing service standards. We’ll stay united with the public until the service standards and postal performance reflect the needs of the public for quality and fast service.”

Leroy Chapman, president of APWU Local 83 agreed with the national union’s statement.

“I want to concur with our national president Mr. Mark Dimondstein, his comments,” said Chapman. “And we concur with the fact that the American public, as well as New Orleans residents, deserve more from the post office, and what I mean by deserve is the fact that it demands reliable, dependable mail service from the postal service and that’s what we stand on and that’s what we strongly believe.”

However, some in the public have concerns about the people who still use the post office to pay their bills.

Pyke says besides bill payment, he and many others rely on the post office for other mail.

“Well, if you’re killing your mail, you’re killing your community as well, I think because a lot of people communicate with people not just through email,” said Pike.

The Postal Service did not provide FOX 8 an interview as requested. But in its press release, USPS says 61% of First-Class mail will not be affected by the new service standard changes and 93% of periodicals. It says the changes will improve service reliability and predictability for customers and enhance the efficiency of the Postal Service network.

Chapman said Postal Service workers are committed to the work they do.

“The workers at the post office are dedicated to making sure that the public does get their mail in time, in a dependable manner. I just hope that the years of service and commitment that the postal employees made to the public that they will have a positive image of these changes,” he said.

Chapman says he knows of no negative effects on local jobs.

“As of right now, there’s no indication that there has been any impact on jobs. I know we just opened up or fully opened up operations at the St. Rose location, which is a processing center,” he said.

Standards for single-piece First-Class Mail traveling within a local area will continue to be two days said the Postal Service.

And it issued the following tips for USPS customers:

