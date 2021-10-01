BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Preparing for a wet weekend

A plume of moisture stretches from the Gulf to the Great Lakes providing fuel for storms into...
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spotty showers around today. Expect even less coverage than Thursday as we get a little subsidence and sinking air on the edge of high pressure to our east. Temperatures start out in the 70s and warm up to the mid to upper 80s for the afternoon. Look for a slow temp fall during the evening. It still looks pretty good for Friday night football.

Southeasterly winds will keep our moisture levels up and allow for rain chances to increase into Saturday. Scattered storms build through the weekend with a wave of energy pushing into the area. Sunday could bring significant rainfall ahead of the next low pressure system pushing in towards the beginning of next week.

