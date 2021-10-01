NOLA closing Elysian Fields trash drop-off location

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is closing a transfer station turned into a public trash drop-off location.

The Elysian Fields Transfer Station will close Sat., Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. due to “demand consistently decreasing over the last week.” Officials say nearly 4,000 vehicles have dropped off approximately 600 tons of household solid waste.

The opening of the site was met with great criticism from residents in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Some people had not had trash picked up in weeks. Garbage bags, sometimes covered in maggots, piled up along city streets, stinking up neighborhoods. Residents were expected to bring their own trash to the transfer station, which displeased many.

Now, more skepticism grows as the city’s contractors in charge of specifically collecting trash not associated with Ida were found to be collecting nearly everything found on the street.

City contractors that are supposed to keep trash and storm debris separate are mixing them together, which could mean a higher bill for whoever picks up the bill -- either the City of New Orleans or the federal government.

RELATED STORIES:

Contractors mixing debris and trash could cost city more money

City says priority is getting trash picked up, not mixing trash with debris

The transfer station will remain open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The City will only be accepting bagged household garbage and will not accept vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances, electronics, or tires. Commercial vehicles are not eligible to dispose of debris at the Elysian Fields Transfer Station.

Questions regarding the offloading debris or the Elysian Fields Transfer Station can be directed to 311.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.