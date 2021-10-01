BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

By Adrienne Broaddus
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (CNN) – Law enforcement officers deal with difficult cases a lot of the time, but one case became more than work to an officer in Arizona.

Lt. Brian Zach with the Kingman Police Department met one of his life’s greatest gifts during a welfare check four years ago. That call changed his life personally, giving him a new role of “dad.”

“She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. My heart felt for this little girl who was covered in bruises. She had a very strong spirit about her,” Zach recalled.

Kyla, 2, was a child abuse victim in need of a new home.

“Then the question that changed our lives forever was, ‘Would you actually consider being a placement home?’ And I immediately said ‘yes,’” Zach said.

Now, four years after the initial call, the short-term solution has become permanent.

“They said it would only be a couple of weeks to a month until they could find a placement home for her. We played it week by week, month by month court date by court date not knowing how long we would really have,” Zach said.

Zach’s childhood friend, Detective Heath Mosby was in awe of the officer. He had never heard of any other of the department’s officers doing that.

“When it finally came down to finally adoption, it was awesome,” Mosby said.

Zach is thankful to have Kyla in his life.

“God sent her to me for a reason,” he said. “She’s had a place in my heart since the night I met her.”

Zach says fostering is in his future and Kyla is now soaring.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gayle Benson
Saintly Succession: Gayle Benson’s plan to give back to the community, keep Saints in New Orleans
Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Nathan Fabre checks on his home and boat destroyed by Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in...
Louisianans facing increase in flood insurance premiums
Kelly Price arrives at the 5th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Music Event at 1 OAK on...
UPDATE: Kelly Price found safe after being reported missing in Georgia amid COVID battle
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges

Latest News

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Mick Jagger gets a beer at a dive bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and nobody recognizes him.
Mick Jagger's viral bar picture in North Carolina
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Biden, Democrats back at it, scaling back $3.5T plan
A California beachfront property has been returned to a Black family 100 years after it was...
Beachfront property wrongly taken from Black family returned 100 years later
Saints are 2-1 on the season
Jeff Duncan and Sean Fazende get you ready for the Saints home opener