Organization leaders react to Gayle Benson’s succession plans to sell the teams and give the proceeds to the community

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s just going to be transformational in terms of what we can accomplish in helping transform the city for the people who live here and the people who come after us,” says Andy Kopplin, Pres. Of Greater New Orleans Foundation.

It’s been a gift like no other to the community of New Orleans. As you heard first on FOX 8, in an exclusive Lee Zurik interview with Gayle Benson, Benson plans to one day gift the proceeds from the sale of the Saints and Pelicans to the New Orleans area.

“It’s an extraordinary gift. She didn’t have to do,” says Kopplin.

“Tom Benson came up with the idea of leaving everything to me. Then of course, I have no heirs. So, my wish, and Dennis is the executor of my estate, is to scatter all the goods and gifts that God has given me and that Tom has given me to this city and community,” says Gayle Benson.

Andy Kopplin, the President of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, says it could be the largest donation ever to this community, and will it’ll be tough to find a bigger foundation around the country.

“The Gates Foundation that operates all over the world and the Ford Foundation that operates all over the world, but there aren’t that many of the size that Mrs. Benson is talking about focused on one place,” says Kopplin.

The Saints and Pelicans could potentially see billions of dollars and the money would be given to charities on an annual basis. Kopplin estimates between 150 and 250 million dollars would be doled out each year.

The Gayle and Tom Benson Foundation, founded in 2007, has already donated millions to schools, universities, the Archdiocese of New Orleans, and the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

“We’ve now given out 1.8 million dollars in grants from the Greater New Orleans Foundation in Hurricane Ida response for our region and in every one of those grants, Mrs. Benson has matched the grants we’ve been able to give,” says Kopplin.

Ochsner Health’s President and CEO, Warner Thomas says the Bensons have been extremely generous to the healthcare community as well.

“Literally, patients from every state in the United States have come to the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center, and so it’s allowed us to care for more folks and I think the impact that Gayle and her foundation can have on the future of this region is just massive,” says Thomas.

Team executives now work to also ensure that whoever buys the team will keep them in New Orleans.

“I think it’s pretty awesome. They are going to work to keep the team here in New Orleans and we are going to have the biggest foundation in the southern United States that’s focused on one place, and that’s us,” says Kopplin.

