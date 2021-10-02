BBB Accredited Business
11 injured when teens in pickup truck crash into building in Algiers, EMS says

New Orleans EMS said 11 people were injured when teens driving a pickup truck crashed into a...
New Orleans EMS said 11 people were injured when teens driving a pickup truck crashed into a building at General Meyers Avenue and Horace Street on Saturday (Oct. 2).(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A traffic crash involving teenagers in a pickup truck left 11 people injured Saturday (Oct. 2) in Algiers, including two victims taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit in serious condition, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services said.

The injuries occurred around noon, when a red pickup truck veered off the road and crashed into a building near the intersection of General Meyers Avenue and Horace Street. At least one of the teens was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said.

New Orleans EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said responding units treated 11 victims at the scene. One refused transport, but the other 10 were taken to three area hospitals for treatment. The two most seriously injured were rushed to the University trauma center. Five victims were taken to Children’s Hospital New Orleans and three others were treated at West Jefferson Medical Center.

Details of the injuries and ages of the victims were not immediately available.

The New Orleans Police Department did not immediately respond to questions about the incident, including the apparent cause of the crash and whether any arrests were made or anticipated.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

