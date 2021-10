NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Arch Manning threw 5 touchdown passes in Newman’s win over Pearl River, 59-7.

Manning connected with Will Randle and Chris Harris for two touchdowns apiece.

The Greenies improve to 3-0 on the season.

