Karr wins big over St. James, 56-14

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars remained undefeated on the season after an emphatic victory over St. James, 56-14.

Aaron Anderson took the opening kickoff for a TD, and the Cougars never looked back. Anderson, an LSU commit, also pulled in a TD pass.

AJ Samuel threw two TD passes on the night.

Karr rushed for five scores in the contest. Jaylin Lucas and Deantre Jackson had two apiece.

